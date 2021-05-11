Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CTLP stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

