Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 160,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,693,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOEV. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). Equities analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

