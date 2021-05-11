Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canon were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAJ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Canon by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159,261 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Canon by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Canon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 96,316 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Canon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Canon by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 31,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

