Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.40 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. Cannae has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

