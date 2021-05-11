Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by Cfra from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.59.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$24.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.94. The firm has a market cap of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of -177.39.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

