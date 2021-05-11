Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE CCJ opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,965,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Cameco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,711,000 after purchasing an additional 932,088 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cameco by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 477,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,709,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

