Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cameco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 961,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. 5,768,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,950,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

