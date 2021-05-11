Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 5.63% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVLU traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.