Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 545 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

Shares of HD stock traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,537. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $355.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

