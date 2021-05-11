Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,198,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.97. 426,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,986,906. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.98 and a one year high of $87.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

