Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,255 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,314,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 380,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.46. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,131. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37.

