Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Truist

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target upped by Truist from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPE. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE opened at $39.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.