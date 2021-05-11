Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. 108,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

