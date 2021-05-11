Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,215,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 688,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.