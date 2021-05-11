Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $176.67 million and $291,563.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.60 or 0.00784374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 384.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

