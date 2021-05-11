BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,734,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,082,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 526,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,279,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

