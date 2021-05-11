BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 3,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.88. The stock had a trading volume of 164,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

