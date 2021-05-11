BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $710,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.27 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

