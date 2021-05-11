Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of BZZUY stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.