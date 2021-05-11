Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches Market Cap of $170.42 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $170.42 million and approximately $70.32 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $14.11 or 0.00025406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00105904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00774712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,855.60 or 0.08741785 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.