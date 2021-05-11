Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.