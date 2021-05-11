Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

