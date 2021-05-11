Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,070 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

