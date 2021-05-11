Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

