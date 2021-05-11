Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $164,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

