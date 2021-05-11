Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 946 GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after buying an additional 246,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $12,464,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWPH. HC Wainwright cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $87.07 and a twelve month high of $219.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.88.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.