Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,706 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.84.

Shares of LYB opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,366 shares of company stock worth $351,685. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

