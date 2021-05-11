Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,211,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

