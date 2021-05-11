Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 47,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.