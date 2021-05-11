Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 245.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,144. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

