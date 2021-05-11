Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.2% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.54% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,357,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. 63,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,255.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

