Brokers Offer Predictions for Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of VFF opened at C$10.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$804.72 million and a PE ratio of 43.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.87. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.26 million.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

