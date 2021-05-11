Brokers Offer Predictions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

NYSE:BIP opened at $53.55 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,085.71%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

