Brokers Offer Predictions for Bandwidth Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bandwidth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.16. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

