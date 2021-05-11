Brokers Issue Forecasts for Radware Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Radware in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Radware’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDWR. Barclays upped their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 94.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.