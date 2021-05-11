Brokers Issue Forecasts for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Establishment Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of ESTA opened at $68.20 on Monday. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $469,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

