Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $101.50

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.75. 6,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,902. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

