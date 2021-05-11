Brokerages Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) PT at $17.00

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,918. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $608.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 272,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 151.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

