Brokerages Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) PT at $17.00

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,918. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $608.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 272,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 151.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
