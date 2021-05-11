Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $39.75

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

PGNY traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. 9,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.45 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at $30,812,379.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $2,789,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $20,811,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $2,664,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Progyny by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

