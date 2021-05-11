Brokerages Set Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Target Price at $5.00

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock remained flat at $$1.29 during trading on Friday. 4,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,043. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

