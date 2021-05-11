Brokerages Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target at $22.50

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CURLF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CURLF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 1,052,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,376. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

