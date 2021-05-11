Brokerages Set CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Target Price at $21.63

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 262.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 293,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

