Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$1,747.33

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1,910.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:CSU traded down C$43.72 on Monday, reaching C$1,759.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,390. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,366.66 and a twelve month high of C$1,921.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,814.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,664.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 52.5400022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be issued a $1.228 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

