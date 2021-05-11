Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT at $38.40

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

CPXWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPXWF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. Capital Power has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $32.75.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.