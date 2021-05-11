Brokerages Set Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Target Price at $64.50

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

BEEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Beam Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.89 million and a PE ratio of -33.29. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

