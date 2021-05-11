Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Target Price at C$12.24

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.15. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$26.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.