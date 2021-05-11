Brokerages Expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.91 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post $333.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.01 million to $335.80 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $322.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USCR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,476. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 15.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 64,355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 422,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,816. The firm has a market cap of $961.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.