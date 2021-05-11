Brokerages Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. STRATA Skin Sciences also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

