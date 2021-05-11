Brokerages Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Penumbra reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after buying an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after buying an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $314.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -991.48 and a beta of 0.43.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

