Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 272 shares of company stock valued at $13,336 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 93.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 372.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

