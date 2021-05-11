Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 272 shares of company stock valued at $13,336 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 93.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 372.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.